Jack Harlow taking over Cobb County KFC today

The fast food chain is introducing the "Jack Harlow Meal" deal.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Jack Harlow will be in Cobb County today, taking over a KFC.

The rapper and the fast food chain will be introducing the "Jack Harlow Meal" deal. He'll be at the KFC near The Battery and Truist Park - at 2637 Cobb Pkwy.- beginning at 3 p.m.

The event will go on until 8 p.m., though it's not clear how long Harlow himself will stay.

According to KFC, "fans will have the chance for an exclusive fan experience and opportunity to try the meal before it is available nationwide" beginning on Monday.

According to KFC, the "Jack Harlow Meal" will include a spicy chicken sandwich, mac & cheese, fries and lemonade "all served in limited-edition Jack Harlow x KFC packaging."