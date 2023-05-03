Jamie Foxx makes first social media post since being hospitalized for medical emergency

It was Foxx's first public response since his medical scare sent shockwaves into the entertainment community.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx took to social media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the admired and acclaimed movie star and singer was hospitalized for a medical emergency while on set filming a movie near Atlanta.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11 after his daughter, Corinne Foxx, said in an Instagram post that he suffered from a medical complication.

Foxx took to Instagram at 3:01 p.m. with a post that featured writing on a black background that reads: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

In under an hour, Foxx already had 150,000 likes on the post with over 15,000 comments from those pouring out their love and support to Foxx. It was his first post to social media in more than three weeks, around the time he was hospitalized.

It was Foxx's first public response since his medical scare sent shockwaves into the entertainment community.

The exact nature of the medical complication has not been made public. The Academy Award winner was in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz, CNN reports.

In the days since, Foxx's health has steadily improved, according to those close to the actor.

On April 21, a source told People Magazine that Foxx was "awake and alert," while being kept under observation. "He's okay, thank God," the source told the magazine.

Two days later, Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight that Foxx was "doing so much better" and promised that he's going to "do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

On April 24, NBC News' Blayne Alexander reported for The Today Show that his condition was "steadily improving."

According to People, filming on "Back in Action" in Atlanta has continued with Diaz, using stunt and photo doubles to stand in for Foxx.