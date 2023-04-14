Jamie Foxx health status | Timeline since Atlanta hospitalization

A medical complication occurred for the Hollywood superstar on April 11, according to his daughter's public statement.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx remains in an Atlanta hospital and over the weekend was reported to be "awake and alert" in the most recent update to his medical status.

Friends and fans continue to pray for Foxx, even leaving comments on his last Instagram post from April 6. Stars including Martin Lawrence have shared some of what they know about the situation, and Nick Cannon told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that Foxx was "doing so much better."

What led to Foxx's hospitalization has not been publicly released to this point by family, who have said he "experienced a medical complication."

The complication occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action." It reportedly did not happen on set.

Here's the timeline of what we know about Jamie Foxx's medical incident:

Jamie Foxx health status timeline

December 2022 : Filming on "Back in Action," which co-stars Cameron Diaz, begins in London.

: Filming on "Back in Action," which co-stars Cameron Diaz, begins in London. April 2023 : It appears around this time, or shortly before, that filming moved to Atlanta.

: It appears around this time, or shortly before, that filming moved to Atlanta. April 11 : Foxx experiences the medical complication, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx's Instagram post on April 12, which indicates it happened the day before.

: Foxx experiences the medical complication, according to his daughter Corinne Foxx's Instagram post on April 12, which indicates it happened the day before. April 14 : CNN, citing a "source with knowledge of the situation," reports some details regarding Foxx's situation, including that doctors were running tests and that he had not been transported by an emergency vehicle to the hospital. Corinne Foxx's Instagram post noted that when the incident occurred, there was "quick action and great care" that aided her father.

: CNN, citing a "source with knowledge of the situation," reports some details regarding Foxx's situation, including that doctors were running tests and that he had not been transported by an emergency vehicle to the hospital. Corinne Foxx's Instagram post noted that when the incident occurred, there was "quick action and great care" that aided her father. April 17 : In an update, CNN reports that he remains hospitalized roughly a week after the incident occurred, citing "a source with knowledge of the matter."

: In an update, CNN reports that he remains hospitalized roughly a week after the incident occurred, citing "a source with knowledge of the matter." April 20 : Friends and colleagues begin to speak about the situation, among them Martin Lawrence who shares that he heard "he's doing better" and Tracy Morgan said "he's a fighter."

: Friends and colleagues begin to speak about the situation, among them Martin Lawrence who shares that he heard "he's doing better" and Tracy Morgan said "he's a fighter." April 21 : A source tells People Magazine that Foxx is "awake and alert" while being kept under observation. "He's okay, thank God," the source told the magazine.

: A source tells People Magazine that Foxx is "awake and alert" while being kept under observation. "He's okay, thank God," the source told the magazine. April 23: Nick Cannon tells Entertainment Tonight that Foxx is "doing so much better" and promises that he's going to "do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

There's not yet been a further update from Corrine Foxx or anyone else in the family.