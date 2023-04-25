Janet Jackson's 'Together Again' Thursday concert rescheduled to Friday after Hawks win

All Thursday tickets will be honored on Friday, fans unable to attend are eligible for a refund through their point of purchase.

ATLANTA — Atlanta is buzzing with excitement this week due to the Hawks Playoff basketball games, as well as the highly anticipated concerts from Taylor Swift and Janet Jackson.

However, the 'Janet Jackson: Together Again' show originally scheduled for Thursday, is being rescheduled to Friday due to the Atlanta Hawks' Game 6.

This comes after the singer added a second tour date in Atlanta back in December.

"We are committed to ensuring all of our guests have a great night out at each of our events and are working with our partners to provide the most seamless experience possible," State Farm Arena Executive Vice President of Arena Programming Trey Feazell said.

According to Live Nation, all tickets booked for Thursday's showing will be honored for Friday night and those unable to reschedule are eligible for a refund.

On Wednesday and Friday, doors for the Together Again tour open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:45 p.m.