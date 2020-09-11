'Millions of us are mourning': Atlanta Jeopardy contestant remembers Alex Trebek

Lindsay Resnick was on two shows in 2018 but said the most touching moment between her, other contestants and Trebek came years later.

ATLANTA — Many across the country are mourning the loss of a television icon in the wake of Alex Trebek's death from cancer. But for those who met the Jeopardy host - and were contestants on the show - it's even more real.

Lindsay Resnick, an Atlanta resident, was among the select few who shared a set with Trebek during his decades on the show. She spoke to 11Alive on Sunday upon learning he had died.

She said the news didn't surprise her, given how pubic Trebek was about his prognosis, but suggested it was nonetheless heartbreaking.

"I know that millions of us are mourning tonight," Resnick said, adding that her thoughts went out to his family.

She said she had always been a fan of trivia and started watching Jeopardy when she was in graduate school at Georgia State. That was when she saw the ad for the online test. She took the test in 2014 and after an in-person audition. She would eventually go on to be in two episodes that aired in 2018.

In the time since then, Resnick said she had joined a group where former Jeopardy contestants chat. That's where she learned of the host's death - and also, previously, where contestants decided to show their appreciation for Trebek.

She remembers the now-famous moment where a Final Jeopardy contestant wrote, "We Love You, Alex," and how it inspired the group.

"That became a huge thing in the social media world of Jeopardy contestants," she said. "And we all decided to come together and make a little video for him - just a get well soon video - and all of us made signs and held them up to the camera."

She said he later responded with his own video thanking everybody.

"He teared up during that and it was just a very touching moment," she said.

She described him as a born TV presenter with a warm personality who had a natural-born talent honed over a very long career.