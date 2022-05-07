Metro Atlanta woman stuns Jeopardy! champ on Atlanta-centric final clue

The winning question required knowing a bit about Atlanta's airport and mayoral history.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta woman went into the final Jeopardy! clue on Friday night facing the long odds of unseating the game show's Gen Z running champ of 23 straight victories.

Those odds shrank considerably, however, when the final clue was actually revealed: "These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler."

To get that one, it helps to be familiar with Atlanta.

The mayors are former Atlanta mayors William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson, and the "facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler" is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

For Danielle Maurer, who lives in Peachtree Corners, it was a piece of cake. Not as obvious, however, to the 23-year-old defending champion Mattea Roach - who's from Toronto.

Maurer's correct response, and Roach's incorrect response, leapfrogged Maurer to victory by all of $1.

What is “the busiest, most efficient and best airport in the world?”✈️ #Jeopardy https://t.co/sy8DMDIsBt — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) May 7, 2022

Roach, meanwhile, saw her winning streak end at 23. She earned $560,983 during her run on the game show and produced one of the five longest winning streaks in “Jeopardy!” history.