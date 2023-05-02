Here's when the Jonas Brothers are coming to Atlanta

Don't be a "Sucker," here's what to know about how to get tickets for the Jonas Brothers concert in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — The Jonas Brothers will be "Burnin' Up" Atlanta later this year. The band announced dates Tuesday for their 2023 tour.

The group, which consists of Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas will perform five albums every night on their massive 35-date tour. The Jonas Brothers will perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Don't be a "Sucker," here's what to know about how to get tickets:

Ticketmaster presales

Verified fan

Fans can register for the verified presale via Ticketmaster now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The fans, who are selected, will then receive an access code to participate in the presale starting Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. You can find more information about how to become a verified fan online here.

However, Ticketmaster wants to remind fans that registration doesn't guarantee tickets. Fans will receive pre-sale tickets on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available. A lottery-style process will determine which registered fans receive a unique access code and which are put on the waitlist," Ticketmaster wrote on its website.

Ticketmaster said if you aren't selected, you will be placed on the waitlist and waitlisted fans may receive an access code if tickets remain.

VIP packages

There will also be a variety of VIP packages and experiences available for fans through Ticketmaster to purchase during the presale beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

The VIP packages include an invitation to the pre-show VIP lounge, a specially designed Jonas Brothers VIP gift item, and more, a Jonas Brothers release stated.

Citi presale

There will also be another presale for Citi card members. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Tuesday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Fans will need a passcode to unlock the offer, more information about Citi presale tickets is available online here.

Verizon presale

Additionally, there will be an exclusive presale for Verizon customers through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase their presale tickets for select shows beginning on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, May 11 at 10 p.m. local time. Click here for more details on the Verizon Up presale.

Jonas Brothers' website

A limited number of tickets will also be available during the general sale, which begins Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. local time online at the Jonas Brothers website.