Lady Gaga announces when she's performing in Atlanta

Lady Gaga is rolling through Atlanta as part of her Chromatic Ball tour. Here's where she'll be performing.

ATLANTA — Lady Gaga is making a stop in Atlanta as part of her Chromatic Ball tour. The grammy-award winning popstar will perform at Truist Park on Friday, Aug. 26.

Her Little Monsters will be able to catch a special 14-city worldwide performance.

The stadium tour kicks off July 17 in Düsseldorf, Germany. She will also perform in Paris, London, Toronto, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, among other places.

Tickets are on sale now for some shows via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase VIP packages here.

For all shows in the U.S., $1 will be donated to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation. She and her mother Cynthia Germanotta founded the foundation in 2012 to support the wellness of young people and work with them to "build a kinder and braver world."