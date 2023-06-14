Latrice Pace set to grace the stage in Atlanta with 'The Wiz'

The production's run begins this week at the Southwest Arts Center.

ATLANTA — When you think of family, gospel music and Atlanta you can't help but think of The Anointed Pace Sisters. Latrice Pace has been performing most of her life.

Now you'll be able to see Latrice Pace on stage in a different role. She'll be starring in an Atlanta spin on the Tony Award-wining “The Wiz” at the Southwest Arts Center.

Latrice joined 11Alive to talk about her character - and the significant timing for African American Heritage Month/"Black Music Month."

Her roots are in the church and have gone viral may times.

Latrice spoke about the passing of her sisters Duranice and LaShun Pace, moving forward and carrying their spirit with her.