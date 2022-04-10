'A force to be reckoned with' | Leaders, musicians react to death of Loretta Lynn

Country music legend Loretta Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home on Tuesday. She was 90.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace," Dolly Parton said about Lynn.

Only five days ago, a picture of Lynn and Parton was posted on Lynn's Instagram account.

The Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said "Loretta Lynn's life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere."

Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/pSJlkzT9aD — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 4, 2022

"Great Britain lost their Queen ... now we have lost ours ...," The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted regarding Lynn's death.

"Great Britain lost their Queen ... now we have lost ours ..."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn described Lynn as a "force to be reckoned with."

We’ve lost a true Tennessee treasure today.



Loretta Lynn was a force to be reckoned with and a pioneer for women in country music.



My prayers are with her family and all who loved her dearly. She will be missed. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 4, 2022

Congressman Tim Burchett said "country music is officially over."

Congressman Tim Burchett said "country music is officially over."

"Horrible news @LorettaLynn died. Country music is officially over. You had a good run."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, "join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta's remarkable life."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, "join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta's remarkable life."

"Maria & I are saddened to hear of the passing of Loretta Lynn, a country music icon, TN treasure & dear friend. We join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta's remarkable life, & our prayers are with her family & loved ones."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Lynn was "a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky."

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Lynn was "a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky."

"Today, all of Kentucky mourns the loss of our very own Loretta Lynn. She was a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky. She will be greatly missed, but her words and impact will live on forever."

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman thanked Lynn "for sharing [her] voice and for being a shining example of what it means to be a Kentuckian."

Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman thanked Lynn "for sharing [her] voice and for being a shining example of what it means to be a Kentuckian."

"America has lost a country music queen and Kentucky has lost its "coal miner's daughter." Thank you, Loretta Lynn, for sharing your voice and for being a shining example of what it means to be a Kentuckian."

Spotify honored Lynn by saying she was a "pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today's women in country."

Spotify honored Lynn by saying she was a "pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today's women in country."

"A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today's women in country. There was no one like Loretta Lynn. ❤️"

The Muppets shared a memory of doing a show with Lynn at a train station.

The Muppets shared a memory of doing a show with Lynn at a train station.

"Working with our friend Loretta Lynn was unforgettable. Not only was she a country music legend, but when she joined us on The Muppet Show, she proved she was game for almost anything – even putting on an entire show at a train station! Thanks for the music and memories, Loretta."

Sesame Street paid tribute to Lynn with a throwback video.

Sesame Street paid tribute to Lynn with a throwback video.

"Thank you for always being that friend we could count on, Loretta Lynn. ❤️"

We will continue to update this article as we learn of more tributes.