'A force to be reckoned with' | Leaders, musicians react to death of Loretta Lynn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tributes are pouring in for country music queen Loretta Lynn after she died in her sleep on Tuesday, Oct. 4. She was 90 years old.
"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," Lynn's family said on her official Instagram account.
"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta. We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace," Dolly Parton said about Lynn.
Only five days ago, a picture of Lynn and Parton was posted on Lynn's Instagram account.
The Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young said "Loretta Lynn's life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere."
Lynn was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.
"Great Britain lost their Queen ... now we have lost ours ...," The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted regarding Lynn's death.
Sen. Marsha Blackburn described Lynn as a "force to be reckoned with."
Congressman Tim Burchett said "country music is officially over."
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he and his wife, Maria, "join all Tennesseans in celebrating Loretta's remarkable life."
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Lynn was "a legend who blazed a trail in country music while telling the stories of Appalachia and Kentucky."
Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman thanked Lynn "for sharing [her] voice and for being a shining example of what it means to be a Kentuckian."
Spotify honored Lynn by saying she was a "pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today's women in country."
The Muppets shared a memory of doing a show with Lynn at a train station.
Sesame Street paid tribute to Lynn with a throwback video.
We will continue to update this article as we learn of more tributes.