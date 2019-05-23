ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is using is passion for costumes to help kids.

Moises Vermenton calls himself a life-long geek.

"I was into cosplay just for the conventions, he explained. "But I wanted to find a way to use my costume collection all year round.”

Vermenton's love for collecting costumes like Superman, Black Panther, and the Green Lantern - to name a few -turned into a passion for doing charity work for children.

“Right now, I have around 12 costumes," he said.

RELATED: What to know if you're attending MomoCon

He joined a group of fellow cosplayers focused on helping children. The Cosplay Volunteers of Atlanta is a group of costumed-character performers that volunteer for children’s hospitals and charity events.

“I get to be a super hero all year round," he added.

He said the charity work just feeds more into his passion for costumes. Vermenton said it’s an amazing feeling to meet kids that don’t have a chance to go to Disney World or see their favorite movie in the theater because they are to sick.

MomoCon 2019, a conference all about cosplay, gaming and anime, is here. The conference has a big career fair. The event is now in its 15th year and has grown to one of the largest conventions on Atlanta’s calendar.

ALSO READ |