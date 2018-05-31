ATLANTA - Meet Vladimir Bratovich, a carnival sideshow performer.

Vlad has spent his life in an interesting career driving city to city performing his acts of strength in front of anyone who is willing to watch.

He is a member of the "Romani people" known as "gypsies" to many Americans, but the word "Gypsy" is considered offensive in the Romani community.

Vlad can pull cars with his neck and even will put a noose around his neck to allow others to play tug of war. He is able to be tasered for 30 seconds without going down and can even hammer nails into his nose.

11Alive's Joe Floccari caught up with Vlad at MomoCon in Atlanta, Ga.

Vlad and a group of other sideshow performers created a comic book written and drawn by sideshow performers called "Sideshow of Psychosis" The comic book is about the interesting lives they live.

Sideshow of Psychosis Comic Book

