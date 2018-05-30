ATLANTA, Ga.-- An Atlanta rapper is showing his appreciation for a man he says helped save his life with a very generous gesture.

Migos member Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was injured in a single car-wreck earlier this month when his Green Dodge Challenger collided with a tree. Cephus says he swerved to avoid hitting a person walking in the street.

That's when Offset says the Good Samaritan, called Jamar in his Instagram video, ran in to assist the rapper as he crawled out from the damaged vehicle.

Offset says Jamar was walking to work at the time, so to express his gratitude he purchased a Nissan Altima for him.

