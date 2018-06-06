ATLANTA — One week before more than 50 women compete in the Miss Georgia Pageant, Miss America announced it would be dropping the swimsuit competition from the national competition.

The competition began nearly 100 years ago in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as a bathing beauty contest designed to keep tourists coming to the seaside resort the weekend after Labor Day. But in today’s world, the swimsuit portion of the competition has been described by some as outdated.

In place of the swimsuit competition, contestants will participate in an interactive session with the judges "where she will highlight her achievements and goals in life and how she will use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America," the organization said in a statement.

The changes do not begin until the Sept. 9 broadcast.

This means that the Georgia contestants will still compete in the swimsuit round next week, but whoever is crowned Miss Georgia will be facing a different competition once she arrives in Atlantic City.

Following Tuesday's announcement, former Miss Georgia contestants turned to social media with their thoughts on the recent change.

Current Miss Gwinnett County, A'Leah Burrell, who will be competing for the title of Miss Georgia next week, posted an emotional video to her Facebook page on the recent change.

Miss Georgia 2013 Carly Mathis turned to Instagram in disappointment to the new change this year.

"Not going to lie, I’m not happy about Miss America getting rid of swimsuit... But if I’m going to make my mark on history at least I did it looking like this," Mathis wrote.

Miss Pennsylvania 1985 Lea Schiazza, who competed alongside Miss Georgia 1985 and 11Alive's Samantha Mohr, gave the following passionate statement to 11Alive:

" Weighing In... (see what I did there)?

I've been around half naked women most of my life. I figure skated (skimpy costumes), I was a dancer (the best bodies on the planet), and I'm a pageant girl (hello swimsuit competition). I don't flinch, I don't point fingers, and I don't clutch my pearls at any of the above.

I've been anticipating Gretchen's announcement today for quite some time. People have been arguing for years over the validity of a competition that awards scholarships for T&A. Feminists say there is no place for it in today's society. People that have never been in a pageant say that the women are being exploited by walking down a runway in a swimsuit and heels. And women who are supposed to be supportive of other women's choices, find it all degrading and humiliating.

I say, walk a mile in my high heels and bikini. I'd like to say two other words to them, but I don't like confrontation, or getting beat up.

For as long as I can remember, I have admired the contestants, oh excuse me, "candidates", that have strutted their stuff on that famous runway. Whether they won or not, I marveled at their talents, their ability to think on their feet, and yes, their bodies. They motivated me to become a better all around competitor. Never did I think I'd get to be one of them, but I worked my [butt] off, literally, to get there.

I won my first swimsuit competition at my second pageant. And when I won it at Miss Pennsylvania, I was at my all time peak of physical fitness. I can tell you that I worked out every single day after winning my local pageant leading up to the big show. Of course I practiced my talent, went over current events questions in my head, but it was the swimsuit competition where I busted my behind. And to this day, if anyone asks me (no one ever does, but still), the thing I am most proud of during that time is that stupid trophy. Because I earned it.

Look, some women are genetically predisposed to having a great body (I'm talking to you Elle MacPherson), and some aren't. But whether you are short, tall, thick or thin, the discerning eye can tell if you are in shape or not. When I judge a pageant, I don't automatically award points to the girl who has the longest legs or the biggest boobs. I score you on your fitness. I want to see that you have put forth some kind of effort. Show me that you have the discipline to put in a year that is extraordinarily difficult. Cause it ain't easy to step away from the plate, go to the gym, have a grueling year ahead of you.

I'm disappointed at this turn of events. I like looking at pretty girls. I'm not envious. I don't wish them ill will. I believe pretty girls can be smart, talented AND relevant. Why does Miss America have to change their standards to please people that are never going to like the pageant anyway? Why can't it be called a pageant? When did that become a dirty word?

Lastly, with this change, are they saying that I'm not good enough? That my swimsuit win negates everything else on that ballot where I scored? I guess I'm not smart or talented because I have a trophy. Girls like me don't belong anymore.

Ok. That's fine.

I will always be proud of my involvement, my trophy, my title. And I'm lucky that I competed during the heyday of the pageant. Susan Akin, Miss America 1986, probably wouldn't win today. Because she was a bombshell. ...the girl that I stared at all week, wishing I looked like her. My forever what a Miss America should look like."

Miss Pennsylvania 1985 Lea Schiazza

