Music Midtown announces major headliners for 2023 return

The festival will take place over three days from Sept. 15-17.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Music Midtown will make its return to Piedmont Park in September after being canceled last year - and the festival is bringing things back with a bang.

The full lineup for Music Midtown 2023 was announced on Tuesday. The festival will take place over three days from Sept. 15-17.

Headliners include:

P!NK

Guns N' Roses

Billie Eilish

Flume

The 1975

Lil Baby

Other major acts include Pitbull, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Incubus and Tove Lo.

According to organizers, presale tickets will go on sale this Thursday, May 8 at their website, musicmidtown.com. General sale tickets will follow if tickets remain available. Organizers say one-day tickets will be available for the first time.

The 2022 festival was canceled under vague circumstances, with organizers chalking up the decision to "circumstances beyond our control."

It was later linked to the festival's inability to ban guns in a public park under Georgia law. It's unclear how or if organizers have worked out a change to address that issue for 2023.

According to their website, "weapons or explosives of any kind" are prohibited from the festival.

Here's the full lineup:

2023 Music Midtown Atlanta full lineup

Friday, Sept 15

P!NK, Flume, Pitbull, J.I.D, Skaiwater, Leah Kate

Saturday, Sept. 16

Billie Eilish, The 1975, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, Yung Gravy, Destroy Lonely, Louis the Child, Fletcher, Lizzy McAlpine, The Midnight, The Rose, Maude Latour, Sueco, Upsahl, Sarah Kinsley, The Moss, Calder Allen, Ed Rox

Sunday, Sept. 17