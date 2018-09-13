ATLANTA – Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane, Imagine Dragons, Fall Out Boy and Post Malone are headlining Music Midtown 2018.

Thousands of music fans are expected to pack Piedmont Park this Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a break-down of set times, parking tips and more:

MUSIC MIDTOWN APP

The official Music Midtown app is available for both Apple and Android. It offers the latest information about the event and could be handy to monitor during extreme weather. Hurricane Florence is expected to bring rain to metro Atlanta on Sunday.

MUSIC MIDTOWN SCHEDULE

Saturday

Roxy Stage

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Mattiel

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – lovelytheband

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – BØRNS

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – The Revivalists

9:30 p.m. – Fall Out Boy

Great Southeast Music Hall Stage

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Arthur Buck

4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – First Aid Kit

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Kacey Musgraves

8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. – Portugal. The Man

Cotton Club Stage

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Yuno

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – SAINt JHN

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Chromeo

8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – AWOLNATION

SalesForce Stage

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – The Aces

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – Twin Shadow

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Thirty Seconds to Mars

9:45 p.m. – Post Malone

Sunday

Roxy Stage

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Lyric Rachae (Berklee College of Music)

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – K.Flay

4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Butch Walker

6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Foster The People

8:30 p.m. – Imagine Dragons

Great Southeast Music Hall Stage

1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. – Black Pistol Fire

3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. – A R I Z O N A

5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. – Bazzi

7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Khalid

Cotton Club Stage

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Robert DeLong

3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Maggie Rogers

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Billie Eilish

7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Sylvan Esso

SalesForce Stage

1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. – SiR

2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. – Two Feet

4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Janelle Monáe

6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Gucci Mane

8:45 p.m. – Kendrick Lamar

WHAT TIME DOES MUSIC MIDTOWN START?

Doors open at noon -- rain or shine.

FESTIVAL GATES

There are four entrance gates into the festival grounds:

The Charles Allen Gate located at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive

The Lakeside Gate is available to attendees coming from Monroe and Park Drives.

The 10th Street Gate located across from Grady High School

The 12th Street Gate located at 12th Street and Piedmont

PARKING

Concertgoers are encouraged to walk, bike, use Uber or Lyft and use MARTA to get to the show. Bicycle valet is available near the Charles Allen Gate entrance.

This year, parking can be reserved in the 10th Street Parking Dock -- but it's very limited. Click here to reserve a spot.

MARTA

The nearest stations are Midtown and Arts Center. MARTA also has handicap parking and shuttle services.

STREET CLOSURES

There will be various street closures throughout the festival. To draw more attention to these road closures, there will be electronic messages on 10th Street, 14th Street and Monroe Drive.

FESTIVAL LOCKERS

Music Midtown will provide lockers with universal phone chargers inside them -- and concertgoers can keep stuff there overnight. Lockers are available for pre-order here.

RE-ENTRY

Re-entry into Piedmont Park is permitted, but you must have your wristband scanned when you exit in order to get back in the same day.

BOX OFFICE

There are two box office locations:

Beltline Side/Grady Stadium Box Office at Grady Stadium on Monroe Drive between 10th Street and 8th Street

MARTA Side / 12th Street Box Office at the Piedmont Park Community Center at the 12th Street and Piedmont entry to Piedmont Park

WILL CALL

Will Call will be located at the ticket booth at the corner of 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive, across from the Charles Allen Gate.

ACTIVATE YOUR WRISTBAND, GO CASHLESS

You can activate your concert wristband and sign up for Music Midtown Cashless, hosted by Bank of America. It allows you to pay for drinks, food and merchandise with your wristband all weekend. For iPhone users, Apple Pay is the fastest way to pay and get back to the music. Simply link your Bank of America card to Apple Pay! To activate your wristband and register for MM Cashless, click here.

VIP & SUPER VIP INFORMATION

Guests with Super VIP tickets can enter at any gate, there is also a specially designated Super VIP entrance located on 10th Street.

Guests with VIP tickets may enter at all gates. Your wristband is not transferable, so no one else cna use it during the festival.

The VIP Club is located between all 4 stages adn features VIP food options, complimentary food trucks, bar service including complimentary beer and wine, exclusive VIP bathrooms, along with a relaxation area.

There will be exclusive VIP viewing areas at all stages. These roped off areas will be standing room only. There are no seats in the VIP viewing areas.

FESTIVAL FOOD

Music Midtown offers a wide variety of food and beverages prepared onsite all weekend. Pero’s Pizza, The Loaded Taco, Siva’s Midtown, Soul Vegetarian, Gypsy Brewhouse, The Pickle, Island Noodles, The Best of the Wurst, Willy’s Mexicana Grill, Bhojanic, King of Pops and more will be there.

FESTIVAL MAP

You can view the festival map here.

PATRONS WITH DISABILITIES

Accessible parking is available in surrounding pay and private lots of the festival site. The far right lane at every gate will be accessible. Music Midtown has two accessible viewing platforms. There will be seating and accessible bathrooms. To learn out more, click here.

ATM

There will be ATMs throughout the festival site.

MUSIC MIDTOWN BAG POLICY

ALLOWED:

Bags made of clear plastic that are not bigger than 14 x 11 x 5 inches

One-gallon clear zip-top bags

Small clutch bags

Wrist packs, fanny packs or similar

Empty hydration packs

Binoculars

Point-and-shoot cameras

One factory-sealed water bottle

Blanket, sheet or towel

NOT ALLOWED:

Food or drinks

Alcohol

Glass or metal containers of any kind

Fabric backpacks or multi-pocket bags

Video or audio recording equipment of any kind

Unauthorized vendors

Selfie-sticks, GoPros and tripods

Cameras with detachable lenses

Drones or aircraft

Strollers

Anything illegal or disruptive

Hammocks or slack lines

Carts or wagons

Pets / animals (service animals are allowed)

Skateboards, scooters, bikes and cars

Aerosol cans

Propane lanterns

Nitrous or C02 tanks

Tents, canopies or shade structures of any kind

Large chains or spiked jewelry

ENHANCED SECURITY

Arrive Early: Guests should arrive in advance of the scheduled door time, in order to allow ample time to enter the festival.

Inspection: Be prepared for inspection as you enter the festival -- including walking through a metal detector. Permitted bags will be searched and may slow down your entry time.

Travel Light: To provide a safer environment for festival goers and expedite entry into the festival.

Take Notice: Upon entry into the festival, make yourself familiar with the festival’s layout, taking special notice of the nearest exit.

See Something? Say Something: If you see something suspicious or out of place, please notify festival security immediately.

Be Nice: Please respect those around you, as well as yourself.

SMOKING

Smoking onsite is not permitted as per Atlanta’s smoking ban in public parks in accordance with the Georgia Smokefree Air Act of 2005.

PETS

Leave your pets at home. This is not only for the convenience of patrons, but also for the well-being of your pets. Service animals with correct credentials will be permitted.

