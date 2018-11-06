STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga - If you loved the original Netherworld haunted house, prepare to be impressed by the new twice-as-big and twice-as-scary location.

Located off of West Park Place in Stone Mountain, Ga, the nine and a half acre property will offer expanded parking, a bigger gift shop, midway and most importantly, a bigger haunted house.

In addition to guest-oriented amenities, the haunted house empire will offer escape rooms, as well as the "House of Creeps" monster museum. The museum will display "crazy artifacts from the movies, bits of Netherworld's history, and lots of strange oddities you'll find nowhere else," said Ben Armstrong, co-owner of Netherworld.

The escape rooms have three "creepy" themes, featuring bigfoot, vampires, and ghosts.

Armstrong hopes to open haunted house doors for not only the Halloween season but also holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. The escape rooms and museum are intended to stay open year-round.

"We're doing stuff here that's going to blow your mind," Armstrong said.

