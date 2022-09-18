Post Malone apologizes for on-stage accident in St. Louis

The Grapevine, Texas, native took a hard fall during a Saturday night concert and had to be sent to the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center.

In the middle of a song Saturday, the Grapevine, Texas, native fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.

Video on social media showed Malone falling onto his torso area and then lying on the stage as crews rushed to help him.

In a video message posted on Twitter on Sunday, Malone said the fall, “Got me pretty good.” He said he’d just gotten back from the hospital, where he was prescribed pain medication.

“I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis,” Malone said. “Next time I’m around this way we’re going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs.”

"Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love. And thanks for hanging around even though I got my a** kicked by myself," he said.

There should be no implications for the rest of the tour, which continues Sunday night in Columbus, Ohio.

The rapper will be making four stops in Texas this October as part of this tour.