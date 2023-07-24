Quavo reportedly was on Miami yacht during incident where boat's captain was threatened

Quavo's attorney told outlets he was not mentioned in any police report and was not listed as a witness or arrested.

MIAMI — Atlanta rapper Quavo was reportedly on a Miami yacht when an alleged threatening incident took place over the weekend against the captain of the boat.

Quavo's attorney Drew Findling told TMZ however that he was not mentioned in the police report narrative nor was he "even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute."

There were no arrests in the incident, which reportedly occurred on Sunday.

According to reporting from NBC 6 South Florida in Miami, a dispute broke out and police received a 911 call about an armed robbery when the captain told guests on the boat the rental time was close to running out.

NBC 6 South Florida additionally reports two men allegedly became aggressive with boat staff, demanded a refund, and threatened to kill the captain and throw him overboard.

There were conflicting reports about whether anything was actually taken from the captain or crew. According to NBC 6 South Florida, the police report notes that Quavo was on board at the time the incident broke out but not indicated in any way as one of the aggressors.

Police noted that they found two guns on the scene but there was no indication they were used as part of the threats.