Quavo performs heartfelt tribute song to late TakeOff at Grammys

He goes on to say that he misses TakeOff's smile and wishes he had a time machine to be back with him.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — In an emotional remembrance of his nephew and Migos band-mate who tragically died in a shooting last November, rapper Quavo honored TakeOff with a dedicated song at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Performing alongside Christian band Maverick City Music, the ensemble gave a heartfelt tribute to the rapper who tragically died in a shooting outside of a Houston bowling alley last November with Quavo's new song "Without You."

“Look how many times I cried. Can’t tell you how many times I cried,” begins the song Quavo dropped in early January.

He goes on to say that he misses TakeOff's smile and wishes he had a time machine to be back with him.

>>Here is a full video of the performance live at the 65th Grammy Awards:

Quavo performing his tribute song to Takeoff at the Grammys 🚀🕊️ #RIPTakeoffpic.twitter.com/O8zQt401HL — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) February 6, 2023

After Quavo's original song, he and Maverick City Music began singing "See You Again" by Wiz Khalifa featuring Charlie Puth. Puth took to Twitter to recognize the performance.

Wow… I just got chills hearing how they incorporated See You Again into Quavo’s performance for Takeoff. What an honor, thank you for using it. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) February 6, 2023

Quavo penned a heartfelt letter to TakeOff on Nov. 12, breaking his then-social media silence. In the letter, titled "Dear Take," the Grammy-nominated artist began by reminiscing on the times when the two were kids, when they dreamt about being partners and pro wrestlers in WWE. He described how he had always been on his side since they were little.

He went on to describe TakeOff's true passion for music and the fact that it was his "dream to become a rapper" due to Quavo not knowing what he wanted to do.