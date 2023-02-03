Metro Atlanta native who appeared on 'Queer Eye' dies at 63

His passing was announced on the hit Netflix shows Instagram page Wednesday afternoon.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The family of the hit Netflix show "Queer Eye" is mourning the loss of one of its stars, Tom Jackson.

He died March 3 at the age of 63, according to an online obituary.

His passing was announced on the show's Instagram page Wednesday afternoon. According to his obituary, he had a long battle with a cancer.

Jackson wasn't a member of the "Fab 5", but he made several appearances throughout the first season of the show, becoming a fan favorite for many audience members.

He was a Georgia Peach native who grew up in Kennesaw, according to his Twitter page.

The post said, "It’s with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a member of our Queer Eye family. Rest in peace, Tom Jackson."

Since the announcement of Jackson's death, hundreds of fans have expressed their sadness in the comments section of the post.