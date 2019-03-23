R. Kelly's criminal attorney asked a judge for more time to provide details to the court about concerts the singer wants to perform next month in Dubai.

Chicago Police arrested Robert Sylvester Kelly, 52, in February on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. He has pleaded not guilty. Conditions of singer's bond include not traveling outside Illinois unless allowed by the judge.

Kelly wants to travel to earn money. The motion filed said he is scrambling to pay bills amid his legal troubles.

Friday, criminal attorney Steve Greenberg said he wants to provide the judge more details before any ruling.

However, the #MuteRKelly Movement is hoping that the judge does not grant the request. On Thursday, Kenyette Tisha Barnes and Oronike Odeleye, founders of the group, sent a letter to the court asking the judge not to allow the travel.

"With the support of an international group of activists, sexual assault survivors, elected officials, and the community, we humbly request that the order entered against Robert Sylvester Kelly - as a condition of his bond by the Cook County Bond Court Judge - to surrender his passport not be overturned," the letter reads.

The group has been vocal about the allegations against Kelly. They hope these news charges stick.

"While #MuteRKelly and our international affiliates recognize that Mr. Greensberg’s motives to have his client travel abroad are so that Mr. Kelly can pay back child support, we find that this rationale omits the severity of the sexual abuse charges against Mr. Kelly, hence, should not be used as the sole reason for allowing his international travel," the letter continued.

As for now, the trip for next month is in limbo.

"To allow him to travel abroad, to perform in concert, essentially allows for an indicted sexual predator to go to another country, where there is significant risk to young women who might come in contact with him," the letter said.

In an interview, R. Kelly did a few weeks ago with "CBS This Morning," Kelly adamantly denied allegations that he sexually abused women and held others against their will.

"Stop it. Y'all quit playing, quit playing. I didn’t do this stuff. This is not me, y'all. I’m fighting for my (expletive) life," Kelly said.

The allegations resurfaced into the spotlight after Lifetime aired the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" in January.

Read the #MuteRKelly group's full letter below:

The Honorable Timothy Evans Chief Judge, Circuit Court of Cook County

RE: Denial of Passport Restoration for Robert Sylvester Kelly

Your Honor:

With the support of an international group of activists, sexual assault survivors, elected officials and the community, we humbly request that the order entered against Robert Sylvester Kelly - as a condition of his bond by the Cook County Bond Court Judge - to surrender his passport not be overturned.

On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Steven Greensberg—defense attorney for Mr. Kelly—entered a motion to the Cook County court that Robert Kelly’s passport be returned to him so that he can travel to the United Arab Emeritus to perform music concerts in April, 2019. While #MuteRKelly and our international affiliates recognize that Mr. Greensberg’s motives to have his client travel abroad are so that Mr. Kelly can pay back child support, we find that this rationale omits the severity of the sexual abuse charges against Mr. Kelly, hence, should not be used as the sole reason for allowing his international travel.

In addition, the concert in the UAE, was not the only international concert planned by R. Kelly. There were concerts planned in Germany, Amsterdam (Netherlands), Australia, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka. The European concerts have been cancelled due to the activism of #RKellyStummschalten and #MuteRKelly Amsterdam. In Australia, activists have mobilized to petition that the Australia Department of Home Affairs proactively deny the VISA for Robert Kelly, as they have done with other public figures with questionable and criminal behavior in their host country. Likewise, there are activists who have voiced their disdain and concern over Robert Kelly performing in the UAE, given the severity of the charges against him, the extensive history of his allegations, and the potential for flight risk.

Currently, the UAE does not have an extradition agreement with the United States , increasing the legitimate concerns of flight risk, as voiced by #MuteRKelly when the original bond was ordered. Furthermore, Mr. Kelly’s child support arrears, demonstrated non-payment for a considerable amount of time, prior to his purported financial issues, as reported by his attorney. One can conclude that if he was indeed motivated to pay, there would have not been this degree of arrears.

Furthermore, the serious nature of Robert Kelly’s crimes mandates that any decision to lift the ban on travel take into account that it is through his concerts that he came into contact with the majority of the young women who have accused him of abuse and sexual assault. To allow him to travel abroad, to perform in concert, essentially allows for an indicted sexual predator to go to another country, where there is significant risk to young women who might come in contact with him. As a country, the UAE is facing a major challenge with insuring the protection against gender-based violence and agency of women and girls. There are activists and civic leaders in the UAE who are placing their lives and safety on the line to fight for women and girls to have basic human rights. Allowing travel by an indicted sexual predator to a country where women are actively fighting against gender-based violence sends a message to those women and girls that their safety, work and activism are insignificant and without merit.

Therefore, the #MuteRKelly Movement leaders, international organizers, activists and survivors strongly request that the presiding Judge of the Cook County Circuit Court DENY the motion entered by Attorney Steven Greensberg, and uphold the order by the Cook County Bond Court to surrender the US passport of Robert Sylvester Kelly, and restrict his international travel.

Thank you in advance for your consideration.

Kenyette Tisha Barnes & Oronike Odeleye Founders, #MuteRKelly Movement

