Rapper Lil Wayne cancels Atlanta concert less than day before event

Fans on social media were posting in the comments upset over the decision.

ATLANTA — Fans in Atlanta who were gearing up to see superstar rapper Lil Wayne perform live will now have to wait longer.

The popular artist announced on his Instagram story Friday night that he is having to reschedule the show that was set for Saturday night at The Tabernacle due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Dwyane Michael Carter Jr., said that he apologizes to his fans but that he can't "wait to turn up with y'all soon."

The Welcome to Tha Carter Tour was set for its 14th of 28 stops from April 4 to May 13, but the show in Atlanta will now come at a later date.

On his latest Instagram post, many fans who appeared to have tickets to the show were seen posting in the comments upset about the last second cancellation.

"Mannn how many more you going to cancel tho," one fan said.

"You cancelled Atlanta- $1,000 on good tickets and I got a call from ticket master, 6 hours prior, that it's cancelled... I've been waiting 23 years for this," another fan said.

"I drove all the way to Atlanta got a condo took off work for the weekend just to wake up to the show being canceled... I'm mad but I'm not because it's you. This finna be a long ride home!!" another fan said.

He is scheduled to perform his next show in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 24. It is not yet known what date Lil Wayne will reschedule the Atlanta concert to.

It's also unknown what forced Lil Wayne to cancel the concert and it's still unclear whether fans will have their money refunded for the tickets.

Lil Wayne has performed in many concerts over the past decade, but this is is first headliner tour since the I Am Music II Tour in 2011, although he recently co-headlined a tour with Blink-182 in 2019.