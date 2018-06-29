ATLANTA — Could the BET Awards cross the coast and land in Atlanta?

According to reports from our news partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the network may be scouting new locations for the awards show.

The show, held this past Sunday, celebrates African-American achievement in music, movies, television and sports.

The BET Awards have been held in Los Angeles for the last 16 years, but according to the ABC Atlanta, Houston and Austin are all contenders to possibly host future shows.

