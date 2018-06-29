ATLANTA — Could the BET Awards cross the coast and land in Atlanta?

According to reports from our news partners at the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the network may be scouting new locations for the awards show.

The show, held this past Sunday, celebrates African-American achievement in music, movies, television and sports.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The BET Awards have been held in Los Angeles for the last 16 years, but according to the ABC Atlanta, Houston and Austin are all contenders to possibly host future shows.

PHOTOS | 2018 BET Awards

Photos: 2018 BET Awards
01 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Host Jamie Foxx speaks onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
02 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Leomie Anderson attends the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
03 / 16
BET Salutes Humanitarian Heroes James Shaw Jr., Anthony Borges, Naomi Wadler, Shaun King, Mamoudou Gassama and Justin Blackman during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) / The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Valerie MACON] instead of [Robyn BECK]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 16
Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos perform onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) / The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Valerie MACON] instead of [Robyn BECK]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
05 / 16
Miguel performs onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) / The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Valerie MACON] instead of [Robyn BECK]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
06 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Snoop Dogg (R) and Tye Tribbett perform onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
07 / 16
US rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) / The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Valerie MACON] instead of [Robyn BECK]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
08 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Miguel performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
09 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Meek Mill performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
10 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Honoree Debra L. Lee accepts the Ultimate Icon Award onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
11 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Performers onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
12 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Tye Tribbett performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
13 / 16
US rapper Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) / The erroneous byline appearing in the metadata of this photo has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Valerie MACON] instead of [Robyn BECK]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention from all your online services and delete it from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
14 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Janelle Monae performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
15 / 16
US-Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Valerie MACON / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
16 / 16
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Ella Mai performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
© 2018 WXIA