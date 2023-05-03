Report: Jamie Foxx still hospitalized, to miss next season of game show

According to the report, Foxx will not be on the next season of "Beat Shazam" with filming due to start Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized as he continues to recover following a medical complication while filming in Atlanta, according to a TMZ report published Wednesday, and the actor will miss filming of the next season of the game show he hosts.

TMZ also noted that his daughter, Corinne Foxx - a DJ on the show - will not appear either, as she has been "a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad's side."

The report cited "sources close to Jamie." Additionally, Kelly Osbourne shared an Instagram video from the set Wednesday in the DJ booth, with an announcement in the background introducing Nick Cannon.

Cannon recently told Entertainment Tonight last week that Foxx was "doing so much better." He teased a promise at that time that he would "do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized April 11 in Atlanta after experiencing a medical complication, according to an Instagram post by his daughter. There has not been a public update from his family since then and it is unclear if he remains in Atlanta.

Two weekends ago People Magazine reported, citing a source, that he was "awake and alert."

"He's OK, thank God," the source told People in an article published April 21. "He's still in the hospital, and doctors are running tests, but he's awake and alert. They're keeping him under observation."

The exact nature of the medical complication has not been made public. It occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action."

Earlier this week his longtime friend, Philadelphia hip-hop figure and film producer Charlie Mack, made a public plea for continued prayers.

"I need you all to constantly keep our beloved brotha @iamjamiefoxx up whom we all love & care for dearly in our hearts, minds & prayers!!!!!" Mack wrote on Instagram.

Other friends and industry colleagues, including Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Steve Harvey and Cannon have offered their support and shared what they know about his improving condition.