2 metro Atlanta natives make it to Top 16 on NBC's 'The Voice'

Sasha Hurtado grew up in Dallas, Georgia, and Bryce Leatherwood is a Woodstock native.

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta natives have sung their way to the Top 16, as the battles continue on NBC's "The Voice" Season 22.

Sasha Hurtado, 18, grew up in Dallas, Georgia. According to Hurtado's biography on the reality show's website, she "grew up in a multicultural military family of music lovers." Hurtado's father is Mexican and her mother was born in Florida, and was the daughter of a Navy vet, her biography stated.

Hurtado sang in her church, alongside her brother, and took her first gig at a pub at 14. She now opens for bands and sings in wineries, restaurants, bars and at church, according to her biography.

On Monday night, Hurtado, on #TeamJohnLegend, sang her rendition of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" as her Top 16 performance.

Even the Paulding County Sheriff is cheering her on from home. In a social media post, the sheriff's office wished her good luck!

Paulding County's very own Sasha Hurtado Music is competing on Season 22 of The Voice! Tonight is a big night so be sure... Posted by Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, November 14, 2022

Bryce Leatherwood, 22, of Woodstock, Georgia also made his way to the Top 16. Leatherwood grew up going to his grandfather's farm where they rode around and listened to country music, according to his online biography. His country roots landed him a spot on #TeamBlakeSheldon.

Leatherwood frequents the college bar music scene, as he's also finishing up a business degree at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia, hoping to pursue his music career further, his biography stated.

On Monday night, Leatherwood performed Travis Tritt's "I'm Gonna Be Somebody" for his Top 16 performance.