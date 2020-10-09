'Saturday Night Live' returns to 30 Rock's Studio 8H in October

"Saturday Night Live" will be live from New York once again.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will launch its 46th season on Saturday, Oct. 3, NBC announced Thursday.

The show will originate from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center for the first time since the pandemic outbreak in March.

SNL will air live at 9:30 p.m. MT on Oct. 3.

The 45th season of "Saturday Night Live" received 15 Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The award winners will be announced Sept. 20.

SNL had three at-home performances during the spring. The last live episode was hosted by Daniel Craig on March 7.

SNL joins "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in returning to 30 Rock in New York City. Dateline reports Fallon has been back in the building for a number of weeks and Meyers returned earlier this week.

