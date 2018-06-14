Shaquille O’Neal is used to getting hardware from his athletic achievements, but now he’s sporting a whole new kind of bling: a sparkly gold pedicure.

Shaq took to Instagram to show off his fresh feet yesterday and the reaction is mixed. Some love the look and others wish they hadn’t come across the video during breakfast.

After the pedicure, he posted a follow-up picture of his size 22 feet in flimsy green flip-flops salons give to customers. The smile on his face and the caption on the photo sum up his experience perfectly: “Happy feet.”

