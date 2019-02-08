COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Six Flags over Georgia is looking for an extra 300 people to be part of its annual Fright Fest - and yes, you can even be a zombie.

Aside from being professionally undead, the park is already holding casting calls for monsters, singers, dancers and scare actors to fill its ranks. Some of these roles will also be for the Holiday in the Park wintertime event later in the year.

Fright Fest presented by Snickers Halloween begins on Sept. 21 and continues through Nov. 2 on select nights. The annual event, this year, will include six "scare zones" along with five haunted mazes and four shows.

The park plans to make additional announcements about the event in the coming weeks. The next event, Holiday in the Park, will begin on Nov. 24.

Anyone wanting to be part of the events should apply online first at SixFlagsJob.com. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and, for Fright Fest, be able to work the final two weekends of September and all weekends in October, plus Fridays.

Headshots and resumes are not required but applicants can send them. Six Flags said auditions are already underway.

