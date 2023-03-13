Movie production on Tyler Perry film to start this week in Cedartown

"Six Triple Eight" will tell the story of the all-Black, all-female 6888th Battalion in WWII.

CEDARTOWN, Ga. — Filming and production for a Tyler Perry movie in Cedartown will start ramping up this week, with shoots scheduled for later this month.

The city government Facebook page posted a notice to residents on Friday.

The production schedule posted by the city for "Six Triple Eight" - a Tyler Perry production highlighting the all-Black, all-female 6888th Battalion from World War II.

According to the Cedartown Facebook page, scenes will be filmed on Main Street and Prior Street at the Polk County Courthouse. Prep work is to begin Monday, March 13 through March 27 on Main Street, between Stubbs and Sterling Holloway. That is scheduled for 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

The shoot on Main Street is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28 from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Wrap work will be done between March 29-April 14 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. each day.

On Prior Street, prep work is scheduled for Monday, March 27, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., shooting on Tuesday, March 28 from 6 a.m.-5 p.m., and wrap work on Wednesday , March 29 from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The full detailed road closures can be seen in the Facebook post:

"Six Triple Eight" is a Netflix production with an A-list cast that stars Kerry Washington and includes appearances from the likes of Oprah Winfrey and Susan Sarandon.

The 6888th Battalion contributed to the war effort in a unique way: by sorting through a three-year backlog of undelivered mail and delivering the mail to American soldiers far from home. In the face of discrimination and a vast, unfamiliar country divided by a global conflict, these 855 women brought hope to the front lines. “No mail, low morale” was the motto they gave themselves, and they fulfilled the promise of delivered mail (17 million pieces of it!) and morale when the United States needed it most.