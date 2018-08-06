ATLANTA -- Some major stars came out in Atlanta for a movie that was filmed throughout the metro.

Entertainment reporter Francesca Amiker was there for the red carpet of the movie SuperFly.

The Georgia-produced film is a rendition of the 1970s movie about a drug dealer who wants to get out of the game, but several obstacles get in the way.

Stars from all over came to support the film.

The soundtrack, that was produced by Future, comes out Friday. The movie will hit theaters on June 13.

