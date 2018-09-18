ATLANTA – The morning after the 70th Emmy Awards has many people in Atlanta wondering why the Georgia-produced shows got snubbed.

Going into the Emmy Awards Georgia-produced shows “Stranger Things,” “Atlanta," and “Ozark” raked in the praise this year with more than 30 Emmy nominations combined. However, when the show was over Monday, they walked away empty handed.

HBO’s “Game of Thrones” took the top spot of Best Drama Series from “Stranger Things” as well as Supporting Actor in Drama Series going to Peter Dinklage over David Harbour.

Leading man Jason Bateman was expected to walk away with the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series on “Ozark,” but that award went to Matthew Rhys of “The Americans.” Bateman and Daniel Sackheim both came short to Stephen Daldry who won Directing for a Drama Series for "The Crown."

Donald Glover's "Atlanta" was up for Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row but the prize went to Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" who swept the Emmy's floor this year. The Atlanta-native also came up short to Bill Hader who won Lead Actor in Comedy Series for HBO's "Barry."

A week before and a smaller ceremony, Katt Williams did win an Emmy for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Uncle Willie in Atlanta.

This year’s snubs won’t stop the booming film industry in Atlanta. There is still a lot of filming left for “Stranger Things” and other productions around the city.

