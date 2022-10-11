Giant card set up for TakeOff in downtown Atlanta | How fans can sign

The card will be set up near the Ferris wheel in Downtown Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Residents in Atlanta have a chance to give their sympathies to the late rapper TakeOff before his funeral service on Friday.

The Saving Our Sons Campaign invites fans to share their condolences on the giant card, which will be set up today in downtown Atlanta.

Specifically, it'll be set up near the Ferris wheel until 6 p.m.

Friday is set to be TakeOff's public memorial at State Farm Arena. Free tickets sold out for the celebration of life earlier this week, and the capacity for the space is maxed out.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Services will be overseen by Lilburn's New Mercies Church and senior pastor Rev. Jesse Curney III.

TakeOff was shot and killed last week at a Houston bowling alley in an incident that authorities there continue to investigate, with no named suspects and little information.

The rapper's death set off an outpouring of grief around Atlanta and in the larger hip-hop community, which has remembered the 28-year-old as a creative genius and gift lyricist who was poised for big things beyond his run with the iconic rap trio Migos.