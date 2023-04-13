You can enter to win free Taylor Swift tickets in Atlanta. Here's when and how.

All it requires is going to Lenox Square.

ATLANTA — Taylor Swift tickets are just about the hardest thing to come by these days. The good news in Atlanta, if you're among her legion of fans still trying to figure out a way to see her in person at the end of this month, is there's one more shot to score a couple tickets - for free.

And all it requires is going to Lenox Square and scanning a QR code onto your phone.

Here's the deal:

How to enter for free Taylor Swift tickets in Atlanta

When : April 18-21

: April 18-21 Where : Lenox Square Capital One Café (3393 Peachtree Road)

: Lenox Square Capital One Café (3393 Peachtree Road) What: Free ticket contest, with six winners who will each win two tickets to Taylor Swift's Atlanta concerts scheduled April 28-30

What you have to do

It's pretty simple, according to Capital One: Just show up at the Capital One Café in Lenox Sqare (3393 Peachtree Road) and scan the QR code which will be printed on Café signs or the lanyards of ambassadors working there.

Scanning the code will bring up the entry form.

Capital One notes the sweepstakes is open to everyone, not just Capital One customers.

The Capital One Café is open these hours:

Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Winners will be notified via email, according to Capital One. Two winners, to each separately win two tickets, will be selected for each night of Taylor Swift's shows in Atlanta - April 28, April 29 and April 30.

