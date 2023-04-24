'Seriously can't wait for Atlanta' | Taylor Swift ready for next stop on Eras Tour

In an instagram post, she also revealed how she hurt her hand.

ATLANTA — Taylor Swift took to social media Monday, to hype up fans just days before her next Eras Tour stop: Atlanta. She also revealed how she hurt her hand after playing in Houston.

"Just got to play 3 insane shows in Houston and I’m waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had," Swift wrote. "Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all - seriously can’t wait for Atlanta."

For concerned Swifties, she also revealed how she cut her hand, saying it was just a simple accident.

"PS for those asking how I cut my hand, I’m totally fine and it was my fault completely - tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm," Swift wrote. "It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don’t worry about me I’m gooooood."

Taylor Swift will perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, April 28, Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30.