'WOW Atlanta just wow' | Taylor Swift thanks the city after 2023 Eras Tour shows

ATLANTA — It's an end of an era, at least for Atlanta. Taylor Swift, the country-pop diva, graced the Mercedes-Benz Stadium with her presence over three enchanting nights this past weekend.

Hundreds of thousands of Swifties filled the stadium screaming her lyrics. She wrapped up her Atlanta stops on Sunday.

Taylor Swift thanked Atlanta for their energy and the moments she shared with her fans calling it "insanely magical" Monday in an Instagram post.

She said the following in her caption of the social media post:

"WOW Atlanta just… wow. The band, dancers, and I can’t stop talking about how insanely magical it was playing for you guys the past 3 nights. You were always bouncing, dancing, screaming every lyric. And you created so many breathtaking moments for us, you know what I mean. Looove yooouuu."

The sold-out shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday each drew in a capacity crowd of about 70,000 fans to the Benz - which normally hosts football and soccer games.

11Alive's Dawn White spoke to fans and business owners about the tour's impact on Downtown Atlanta over the weekend.

“I came from Cincinnati, Ohio, and I am here for the Taylor Swift concert," Adam Brown said.