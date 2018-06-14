Nene Leakes, star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", has revealed her husband, Gregg Leakes is battling cancer.

A post by Nene on Instagram on Wednesday confirmed the diagnosis. The photo features Gregg at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, with arms crossed sitting next to a computer with the word "cancer" crossed out with a red line.

The photo includes the caption, "Our new normal and the fight begins #f--kcancer."

Gregg had been hospitalized for two weeks in May before returning home on May 23, resulting in a series of canceled public appearances for Nene.

The T.V. personality kept her audiences updated through social media.

"Today marks the 15th day straight that Gregg has been in the hospital," Nene said in an Instagram video message to her fans on May 21. "I find it very difficult to stand on stage and laugh and have a good time and give you guys your money's worth knowing that my husband's in the hospital not feeling well."

The couple has been married since 1997, despite a brief divorce in 2011. They later remarried two years later.

An updated Instagram post by Nene Thursday morning thanks fans for the support and shares uplifting news, claiming "the cancer has been removed".

Nene intends to keep audiences updated throughout the treatment process.

