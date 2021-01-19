Here's why a new episode of 'This Is Us' isn't on tonight

The family drama is the latest show to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 has delayed production of NBC's "This Is Us."

After last week's emotional episode, "This Is Us" won't have a new episode on Jan. 19.

The family drama is the latest show to be impacted by the ongoing pandemic.

"No new episode of #ThisIsUs tonight - Covid-related production delays in LA have forced us to delay a few weeks. But the next few are big ones, and we are close, so we hope you'll hang in there with us. Sorry!" Creator Dan Fogelman said in a tweet.

If you're a fan of the show, click here to join the 'This Is Us STL Fans' Facebook group.

No new episode tonight, fam. We'll be back in two weeks on @NBC. Get caught up on the latest streaming now. https://t.co/A87JtmIBbJ pic.twitter.com/tJYVa3cRY0 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) January 19, 2021