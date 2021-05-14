TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie sit together on set for first time in 15 months

The hosts had been distanced at the anchor desks, but went back to their normal spots on Friday morning.

ATLANTA — TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb marked a big milestone Friday morning - their first show directly next to each other in 15 months.

It's a symbolic turning point for the pandemic, with the CDC on Thursday revising guidance on mask usage for people who are fully vaccinated.

When the pandemic first broke out last year, news programs like TODAY sent their anchors home to broadcast remotely or otherwise reconfigured their setups to minimize the number of people in a studio.

When they returned, they had devised new setups where anchors sat on the opposite sides of tables, like Hoda and Savannah. But on Friday, the two sat side-by-side and locked hands in a small moment of celebration.

"How long have we been waiting for this moment" Savannah asked.

"Your breath smells minty fresh," Hoda told her.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden triumphantly endorsed the new policy for those who are fully vaccinated.