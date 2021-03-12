How to see Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand in 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' for free this weekend

For one day only, "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will be playing in IMAX, weeks before its limited theatrical release over Christmas.

ATLANTA — Movie-lovers in Atlanta have the opportunity to experience a new spin on an old classic Sunday and it won't cost you a dime.

For one day only, "The Tragedy of Macbeth," a new adaptation of the Shakespearian drama starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, will be playing on IMAX screens around the world, weeks before its limited theatrical release over Christmas.

The film originally premiered at the New York Film Festival back in September, earning raves from those in attendance. Currently, the movie is expected to open on Christmas, receiving a small limited-release run in a few cities before arriving on AppleTV+ on January 14.

The latest adaptation of the Scottish play comes from Academy Award winner Joel Coen who, along with his brother Ethan, has brought such classics as "The Big Lebowski," "No Country for Old Men," and "Fargo" to the big screen.

The special IMAX screening will immediately be followed by a Q&A will Coen and one of the film's stars, Frances McDormand.

Tickets are completely free; however, the event will be first come, first serve, so be sure to arrive early if you want to get in.