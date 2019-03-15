**Scroll to the bottom for the video

Jimmy Fallon pulled off the ultimate prank this week during THE PLAYERS Championship and nobody had a clue.

Fallon asked golfers at TPC to casually drop weird phrases into their interviews such as "swing it and ding it" and "sweet as toffee, hot as coffee" and reporters didn't even bat an eye.

Even the Tiger himself participated in the ruse, cracking Fallon up on the set of

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday.

Watch the hilarious clip below.

