ATLANTA — Two stand-up comedians have been forced to cancel their Aug. 15 show after an accident right outside the Atlanta venue where they would have been performing.

Police confirm that Dana Gould and Robert "Bobcat" Goldthwait were injured in a two-car accident at the intersection of 14th and Mecaslin streets. Authorities said the driver of the car they were in failed to yield while turning left and struck another vehicle.

The two were taken to the hospital for treatment of what police described as minor injuries. Police said the driver of the second vehicle complained of leg pain but refused treatment.

A woman driving the car Goldthwait and Gould were riding in was found to be at-fault and was cited for traffic violations before being arrested for driving on a suspended license.

Both Gould and Goldthwait were set to perform their live show, "Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show With Two Heads!" at Relapse Theatre which is located on the same block where the accident happened. That show, which was set to kick off at 8 p.m. was supposed to be a live taping but has since been canceled following the accident.

It's unclear if the accident will impact the Friday show which is scheduled for 8 p.m. at 40 Watt Club in Athens - though tickets were still on sale as of Thursday night.

The two have names that are pretty well-known in comedy and acting circles. IMDB lists Goldthwait as a comedian, writer, producer, director and star of various films and T.V. shows. In addition to his long stand-up career, he played Cadet Zed in the "Police Academy" movies, voiced Pain in Disney's "Hercules" movie and has had cameos in a lengthy list of shows on T.V.

Gould also has a longstanding stand-up career with movie and T.V. roles including parts in "Anger Management," "Mystery Men" and numerous voice roles on "The Simpsons" - the latter of which he also co-executive produced numerous episodes.

