While the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle a month behind us, it’s now time to look to the future.

For the next six months, Markle will undergo royal lessons from one of Queen Elizabeth’s trusted aides, Samantha Cohen. The Queen’s Assistant Private Secretary had allegedly moved from Buckingham Palace to Kensington Palace to be closer to Meghan following the wedding.

Even though we are across the pond, Atlanta residents had a high interest in the American actress-turned-British Royal. Especially the Georgia connection Markle has to Henry County.

RELATED | One Henry County family's royal connection to Meghan Markle

To understand a little more about what ‘Duchess School’ is like, The Late Feed turned to Athens-based etiquette school, Perfectly Polished, where instructors Debra Lassiter and April McLean taught them what it took to be a proper lady or gentleman.

Perfectly Polished was founded in 1986 and their mission is to educate young people in the manners and leadership needed to be successful in everyday activities. They are devoted to the promotion of confidence, leadership, manners and a higher level of standards.

ADDITIONAL ARTICLES |

Relatives Of Meghan Markle Celebrate Her Royal Wedding Here In Atlanta

© 2018 WXIA