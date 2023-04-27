Who is opening for Taylor Swift in Atlanta?

Here are the artists opening for Taylor Swift on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

ATLANTA — We're just one day away from Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour kicking off in Atlanta for three nights of performances.

Friday, April 28 & Saturday, April 29

Filipino-British singer and songwriter Beatrice "Bea" Laus, 22, known professionally as Beabadoobee, is one of the artists taking the stage before Taylor Swift. She is best known for Indie and Alternative pop music. According to her IMDb profile, Beabadoobee began recording music in 2017, when she released her song "Coffee," which went viral on TikTok.

Last year, Bea released her second album Beatopia.

Pop singer Gracie Abrams, 23, will also perform. She's the daughter of film director J.J. Abrams, and film and television producer Katie McGrath, according to their respective IMDb profiles.

Back in 2019, Abrams released her debut single "Mean It." Earlier this year, Abrams released her debut album Good Riddance.

Sunday, April 30

American indie pop band Muna will start rocking out the night. The band was formed in 2013 with lead singer and songwriter Katie Gavin, guitarist/vocalist Josette Maskin, guitarist/vocalist, and Naomi McPherson.

Alternative rock and pop rock singer Taylor Gayle Rutherfurd, 18, better known as "GAYLE" will also help kick off the concert. GAYLE rose to fame with her hit single "ABCDEFU" in 2021 and earned her a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year.