PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An urgent search for a newborn baby is ongoing after his father, accused of abducting him and killing three women in South Florida, was found dead in Pasco County.

Deputies say the white Ford passenger van at the center of an Amber Alert was found Wednesday afternoon in a rural area in Blanton, Florida, near Interstate 75. So, too, was the body of 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro.

One-week-old Andrew remains missing.

"Units are continuing to search the area, which is a large area," the Pasco County Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Please stay away from the area We working with Miami Dade Police."

Miami-Dade police late Tuesday asked the public for help to find Caballeiro and the baby after three women were shot to death inside a South Florida home.

Police believed the infant was with his father, but he wasn't immediately named as the one accused in the killings. Reporting from the Miami Herald, however, says Caballeiro is accused of shooting the women with a high-powered rifle.

A law enforcement source told the Herald the woman are Caballeiro's family: the infant's mother, grandmother and great grandmother all between the ages of 40-80 years old.

WFOR-TV reports Caballeiro in the past has been arrested several times in the past, including on charges of grand theft, operating a chop shop and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.

