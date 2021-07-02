Ex-Gov. Barnes: state capitol fence "sends a terrible message"

New fence now surrounds capitol

ATLANTA — A former governor of Georgia says a new fence surrounding the state capitol "sends a terrible message" about accessible government.

Workers spent several months outside the capitol erecting an imposing metal fence that now encircles nearly the entire building. The fence is eight feet tall, with pointed spikes at the top.

The state, led by Gov. Brian Kemp, quietly decided to construct the fence following a series of protests last year.

Vigorous protests of police violence frequently targeted the capitol – with state troopers and national guard providing protection for the building.

Some smaller demonstrations on behalf of former President Trump’s false claims of election fraud likewise appeared outside. On December 1, one ended up inside the capitol, in front of the Secretary of State’s office, across from the governor’s office.

Within days of that protest, the fence started going up – encircling the state’s elected officials with a steel barrier – and delivering at least one high profile critic.

"I think that as the symbols of independence and self government, fences around government property is wrong," former Gov. Roy Barnes said in an interview with 11Alive News.

The Democrat served one term as governor of Georgia—and served in the legislature more than twenty years. The fence, he says, was a knee jerk reaction to protests that got unruly at times but he says never threatened the state government.

"I think it sends a terrible message to the people of Georgia that its leadership has to be protected by spiked fence. I think that was an overreaction," Barnes said.

Gov. Brian Kemp's office said the fence emerged due to increased costs securing the capitol during the 2020 protests. It also cited break-ins at the capitol in recent years, including one where a man was charged with damaging historic paintings and other property.

The capitol is still accessible to the public but most of its entrances were closed to the public several years ago. In recent weeks, public access was limited to one entrance on the capitol's south side. No fencing directly obstructs that entrance.

"Everything has been fairly peaceful down there. People have the right to peacefully assemble," Barnes said. "The fence – I thought it was a bad idea. I thought it was a hasty decision, that would have benefited from reflection."