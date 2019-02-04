HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews are on the scene of an explosion and fire at a Crosby plant.

It happened at KMCO plant on Ramsey Road, according to the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for all campuses in Crosby ISD and Sheldon ISD.

Crosby ISD Possible explosion at KMCO plant located at corner of Crosby-Dayton Rd. and Ramsey Road. Sheltering in Place at CKC and NES until further notice.

There are reports of possible injuries and Life Flight is on the way.

Black smoke can be seen coming from the area.

Several KHOU 11 viewers have told us they could feel the explosion as far away as Kingwood and Deer Park.

Details are very limited at this time. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.