Abundant foliage is finally beginning to show up across north Georgia.

There was a big jump in color and coverage over the last week, as 20 percent to over 50 percent of foliage has developed with the highest elevations at 70 percent or more, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

GFC say this weekend will be the beginning of the peak fall foliage in north Georgia.

Where to find the best foliage

Northwest Georgia features the biggest variation of color with red, yellow, burnt orange, red-orange, and brown.

Scenic route in northwest Georgia:

Take I-75 to HWY 136, left on HWY 157 on top of Lookout Mountain Take a left on Daughtery Gap Rd. to the front of Mountain Cove Farms Turn right on Hog Jowl Rd., another right on HWY 193, follow it back to Lafayette and take a right on South Main St. Left on HWY 27 Bypass to the next intersection which takes you back on HWY 136

Northeast Georgia is full of yellows with some reds and oranges, but according to GFC, yellow is the star of the week.

Scenic route in northeast Georgia in the lower elevation:

HWY 356 East from Unicoi State Park to HWY 197 and turn north Take HWY 197 up to Lake Burton or turn right onto Seed Lake Road

Scenic views in higher elevation:

Richard Russell Scenic Highway Georgia HWY 180 from Vogel State Park to Lake Winfield Scott and Suches

I would recommend taking a trip this weekend because storms on Tuesday may knock leaves off trees!

For more information check out the Georgia Forestry Commission website.

