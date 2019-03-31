COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Attorneys for the father of a Colleton County fifth-grader who died after a fight at school last week say he is frustrated by the lack of information he has received and plans to speak out on Monday.

On Friday, attorneys David Aylor and Mark Peper issued a statement on behalf of Jermaine Van Dyke, father of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, who died of injuries suffered from a fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro.

“To date, Jermaine Van Dyke has been provided no pertinent information from school officials or local law enforcement regarding the death of his daughter while in the custody and care of the school district," Aylor and Peper said in the statement. They also say officials have refused to allow Van Dyke access to any videos or findings of the investigation thus far.

Frustrated by the lack of communication, attorneys say Van Dyke plans to speak out at a news conference on Monday. Van Dyke and his attorneys will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Monday where they say they will update the community on what they know. Van Dyke will make brief comments at that time, attorneys say.

"Mr. Van Dyke would like to thank the community for their support and prayers during these very difficult times and vows to fight for the answers his family and this community deserves,” said attorney David Aylor.

In a separate statement released on behalf of Raniya Wright's mother, attorneys Margie Pizarro and Myesha Brown said the family joins the community in calling for transparency and accountability from the school district.

"In Raniya's name, the family is demanding change," the statement reads. "Change that addresses the reasons that a child would openly express anxiety about attending school. Change that addresses legitimate fears that a child has while in the school building. Change that addresses bullying and teasing and the collateral damage when those behaviors go unchecked."