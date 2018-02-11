LA GRANGE, Texas — A Fayette County deputy was shot in the head Thursday evening after officials were serving a search warrant, according to Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka.

Janecka said it all started at the Dollar General in La Grange, where deputies attempted to serve the warrant. The suspect then cut a deputy and ran to the Carter Motel, where he reportedly barricaded himself inside and shot the deputy in the head. The deputy was transported to Dell Seton in Austin in critical condition.

As of 9 p.m., officials said the suspect is in custody. La Grange police said the incident began around 5 p.m. at the Dollar General as they were serving the felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Police said the subject resisted, was tased at one point, and displayed a buck knife. Police said he then escaped to the nearby motel and apartment and began firing at officials.

La Grange citizens are asked to avoid the area of Dollar General and Bealls as officials work the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: suspect who shot sheriff’s deputy in La Grange still barricaded inside the Carter Hotel just across the street from this Bealls store. We are staged about a quarter mile away, helicopter circling overhead. pic.twitter.com/IjPKtx3GsU — Kris Betts (@KrisB_KVUE) November 2, 2018

"The Schulenburg Police Department’s thoughts are with everyone affected from this incident," police wrote on Facebook. "Let’s keep everyone in our thoughts."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

